3rd Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Contribute To $10M Crash Deal

By Hope Patti (November 23, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- A Penn National insurer has no obligation to reimburse a CNA unit for its contribution to a $10 million settlement paid to a motorcyclist who was injured in a crash that involved the employees of the carriers' respective policyholders, a Third Circuit panel ruled....

