NFL's Eagles, Insurer Argue Impact Of NBA Virus Ruling

By Riley Murdock (November 23, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- A California federal court ruling in favor of the Sacramento Kings NBA team is an outlier that doesn't spell success for the Philadelphia Eagles' bid for COVID-19 pandemic-related coverage, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. told a Pennsylvania federal court....

