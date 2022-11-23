TPLC Sues To Uphold Deal With Investors After Proxy Fight

By Nate Beck (November 23, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- One of Texas' biggest landowners, Texas Pacific Land Corporation, has sued an investor group led by New York-based Horizon Kinetics that split with the company at its annual meeting in opposing a move to expand the number of shares of company stock....

