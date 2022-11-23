Ill. Panel Nixes Appeal In Negligence Dispute With Gas Cos.

By Celeste Bott (November 23, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel determined on Wednesday that it lacks the jurisdiction to consider the partial dismissal of a woman's lawsuit alleging that Marathon Petroleum Corp. and its subsidiary Speedway LLC violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, finding that the dismissal was not an appealable order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS