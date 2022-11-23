Ariz., State Officials Urge Pretrial Win In Trans Prof's Bias Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 23, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- Arizona and officials in the state have urged a federal court to grant them summary judgment in a bias lawsuit brought by a trans employee who sought unsuccessfully to have the state's health plan cover his hysterectomy, arguing an exclusion for gender-confirmation surgery wasn't discriminatory based on sex or gender....

