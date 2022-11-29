Arizona Tribe Says Indian Health Service Underpaid It $110M

By Ali Sullivan (November 28, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- An Arizona tribe and its health care organization accused the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of skipping out on its payment obligations to the tribe, alleging in a lawsuit filed in Arizona federal court that they are owed $110 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS