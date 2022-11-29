Apple Orchard Escapes Claims It Withheld Work Permits

By Rae Ann Varona (November 28, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge trimmed a lawsuit brought by temporary farmworkers from Mexico alleging an apple orchard company withheld their work permits to restrict their movement and keep them working, noting that the workers did in fact receive their permits....

