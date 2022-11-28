Real Estate Rumors: Goldstar, Murrs, Brookfield

By Andrew McIntyre (November 28, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- Goldstar Group has landed $83.7 million in financing for a multifamily project in Maryland, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan from Acres Capital Corp. is for Residences at East Church, where Goldstar plans to build 350 units, according to the report....

