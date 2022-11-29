Worker Can't Use Disability To Get A Boost In Redundancy

By Ashish Sareen (November 29, 2022, 3:26 PM GMT) -- An appellate tribunal has rejected a youth worker's bid to revive his claim that a local authority failed to accommodate his depression during a collective redundancy process by refusing to "slot" him into a new role without requiring him to attend an interview....

