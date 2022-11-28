Procter & Gamble Throat Drops Have No Lemon, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (November 28, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- The Procter & Gamble Co. was hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing it of falsely advertising its over-the-counter Vicks brand throat lozenges as containing lemon, despite the absence of the fruit from its ingredient list....

