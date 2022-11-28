Dutch Court Clears Path For Russian Vodka Brands Auction

By Caroline Simson (November 28, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- An auction of the trademarks of more than a dozen Russian state-owned vodka brands, including Stolichnaya, can go ahead as planned next week after a Dutch court nixed Russia's "last-minute appeal," former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. said Monday....

