Aon Founder's Investment Firm Can't Pursue Stock Fraud Suit

By Lauraann Wood (November 28, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- The investment arm of Aon Corp. founder Patrick Ryan can't pursue fraud allegations against a data analytics company for supposedly lying to induce a $9.3 million stock buyback because their repurchase agreement clearly blocks such claims, the Illinois Supreme Court said Monday....

