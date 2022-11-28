Feds Seek 4 Years For EB-5 Con Blamed For 'Enormous' Harm

By Elliot Weld (November 28, 2022, 1:25 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have requested that an Oakland, California, businessman who pled guilty to defrauding investors in a government visa program serve at least four years in prison, saying he used lies and deceit to fleece investors out of millions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS