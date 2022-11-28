Illinois Supreme Court Rejects Tenants' Fire Defense Bid

By Ben Zigterman (November 28, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- Auto-Owners Insurance Co. doesn't have to defend a rental property's tenants against a third-party negligence claim stemming from a fire that broke out at their apartment, the Illinois Supreme Court said Monday, finding a lower appellate panel cited inapplicable precedent when it found a duty to defend the claims....

