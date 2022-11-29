Detroit Hospital Network Bills Medicaid Patients, Class Says

By Danielle Ferguson (November 29, 2022, 11:08 AM EST) -- A proposed class of Medicaid patients and their estates have accused a Detroit-area network of clinics and hospitals of seeking shares of patients' personal injury proceeds even after accepting payments from Medicaid for their medical services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS