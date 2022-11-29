Investor Says Attys Should Get $2.8M For Pay Suit Deal In Del.

By Rose Krebs (November 28, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- An investor in aerospace parts manufacturer TransDigm Group Inc. has told the Delaware Chancery Court his attorneys should get a $2.8 million award for securing "quantifiable economic benefits" and corporate governance "enhancements" in a now settled lawsuit that alleged company directors received excessive compensation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS