Illinois High Court Shoots Down Agency's Elderly Care Fight

By Celeste Bott (November 28, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Monday found a regional aging agency seeking grant funding and the authority to choose service providers was not entitled to a hearing with the state Department on Aging before it rejected those requests, reversing a lower court's findings....

