Opendoor Faces Investor Suit Over 'IBuying' Real Estate Tech

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 29, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- Digital residential real estate company Opendoor Technologies Inc. is facing shareholder allegations that it overhyped the capabilities of the algorithm underlying its "iBuying" technology, then saw stock prices tumble following revelations that the company was sustaining significant losses on its iBuying business....

