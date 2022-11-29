Hyzon Motors SPAC Board Sued Over 'Outlandish' Deal Hype

By Katryna Perera (November 28, 2022, 10:44 PM EST) -- Investors of a special purpose acquisition company that merged with zero-emission hydrogen-fuel automaker Hyzon Motors Inc. have filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming the SPAC's sponsors, founders and directors made misrepresentations about Hyzon to gain shareholder approval of the deal....

