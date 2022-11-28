Enterprise Can't Trim $750K Coverage Obligation, Court Told

By Josh Liberatore (November 28, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Enterprise Rentals can't cap at $100,000 the amount of insurance it owes for an accident involving one of its rented trucks, a freight carrier told a Tennessee federal court, arguing the rental company's own documents show that it intended to provide $750,000 in coverage....

