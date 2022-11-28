Calif. County Wants Out Of Suit Over Pot Growing Fines

By Mike Curley (November 28, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- The county of Humboldt is asking a California federal judge to throw out a suit by homeowners alleging that the county levied excessive fees over the suspicion that they were growing cannabis, saying none of the homeowners have standing to sue because no actual fees have been imposed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS