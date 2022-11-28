Ex-Marine Says VA Inequitably Denied Black Veterans Benefits

By Grace Elletson (November 28, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- A Marine Corps veteran sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Connecticut federal court Monday, alleging he was denied benefits as a part of the agency's systematic prejudice toward Black veterans, who were denied benefits more often than their white peers....

