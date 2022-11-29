Shire Wants 11th Circ. To Review Kidney Failure Lawsuit

By Brian Steele (November 29, 2022, 3:15 PM EST) -- The pharmaceutical company Shire US Inc. has asked the full Eleventh Circuit appeals court to reconsider the Nov. 7 ruling of a three-judge panel that revived a professional golf coach's lawsuit alleging he suffered kidney failure while taking the anti-inflammatory drug Lialda....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS