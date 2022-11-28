Dr. J's Authentic Brands Del. Suit Stayed For Arbitrator Review

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 28, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- A lawsuit that basketball legend Julius W. Erving II filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery against the marketing company that promised to grow his "Dr. J" brand will be put on hold until an arbitrator can decide how the case should proceed, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled Monday....

