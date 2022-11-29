N95 Seller's Attys Sanctioned Over Missed 3M Deadlines

By Lauren Berg (November 28, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal judge ordered the attorneys for a distributor of N95 respirators to pay nearly $8,000 in sanctions after failing to provide discovery and for missing court deadlines in 3M Co.'s lawsuit accusing the distributor of selling fake 3M-branded masks at inflated prices during the pandemic....

