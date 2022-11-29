Chubb Unit Can't Get Out Of Winery Blaze Lawsuit

By Ben Zigterman (November 28, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge won't let a Chubb unit avoid a lawsuit by Terlato Wine Group Ltd. seeking coverage for damage from two 2020 Napa County wildfires, finding that the wine company alleged a plausible breach-of-contract claim....

