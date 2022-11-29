BLM Floats Regs To Limit Gas Emissions At Energy Plants

By Caleb Symons (November 28, 2022, 9:58 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Land Management proposed on Monday a new regulation meant to cut the amount of methane released at energy production facilities by reducing leaks and tightening limits on a process known as flaring, as the government looks to curb carbon emissions drastically by 2030....

