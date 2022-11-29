Tucker Ellis DQ'd From Representing Zurich In Coverage Row

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 29, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday disqualified Tucker Ellis LLP from representing Zurich in an insurance coverage suit over an allegedly faulty roofing system installed at Target stores, finding that one of the law firm's attorneys has a client conflict due to her former work for the roofing product company....

