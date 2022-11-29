10th Circ. Awaits Supreme Court's Decision In Hotel ADA Suit

By Joyce Hanson (November 29, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit will hold off ruling on whether hotel websites that don't provide enough information about accessible rooms violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, saying it is waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a similar case involving the same plaintiff....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS