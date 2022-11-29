Convicted Mayor's Appeal 'All Foam & No Beer,' 1st Circ. Says

By Chris Villani (November 29, 2022, 12:10 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Monday upheld a former Massachusetts mayor's convictions for shaking down marijuana shops that hoped to open in his city and separately stealing money from investors, rejecting the politician's claim that his trial had been tainted by irrelevant evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS