Mintz Adds Ex-K&L Gates Atty As Head Of Sports Practice

By Kevin Penton (November 29, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has added a former K&L Gates LLP transactional attorney who specializes in sports matters as the chair of its sports and entertainment practice, the firm announced Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS