Citgo Sales Proceeds Must Stay In US For Now, Judge Says

By Caroline Simson (November 29, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday barred Crystallex from transferring the sale proceeds from an auction of Citgo's parent company out of the U.S. without her permission, though she declined to appoint an examiner and independent counsel for the defunct mining company's shareholders in Canadian insolvency proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS