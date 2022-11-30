US Sugar Closes Imperial Deal Amid DOJ's 3rd Circ. Appeal

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 29, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- U.S. Sugar told the Third Circuit on Tuesday that it has closed its contentious $315 million acquisition of Imperial Sugar Co., amid the U.S. Department of Justice's push to revive the government's merger challenge that faced rejection following a four-day bench trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS