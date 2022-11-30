Insurer Says Texas Law, False Statements Sink Hail Suit

By Riley Murdock (November 30, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- An insurer told a Texas federal court that a property owner's hail damage claims fail both because of the state's concurrent cause doctrine and because the company included false information on its insurance application....

