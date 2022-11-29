Abbott Sued Over Formula Linked To Premature Baby Death

By Hayley Fowler (November 29, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- Abbott Laboratories and a nutrition company have been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit in North Carolina alleging that they failed to warn consumers that their infant formula can cause premature babies to develop a deadly intestinal disease....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS