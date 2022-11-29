Cerner Corp. Can't Escape Suit Over Brain-Damaged Patient

By Mike Curley (November 29, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday reinstated claims against Cerner Corp. alleging that software it developed caused a surgery patient to suffer brain damage, saying the plaintiff's experts presented evidence that the software was defective and that the company had a duty to warn users....

