Lawyer In ADA Suits Admits Hiding $1M In Settlement Income

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 30, 2022, 1:22 PM EST) -- A Sacramento attorney who filed thousands of lawsuits against California businesses for violating construction standards meant to protect people with disabilities admitted to hiding over $1 million in settlement income from the IRS and agreed to serve home confinement, the U.S. Department of Justice announced....

