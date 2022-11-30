Insurer Wants Out Of Trucking Co. Employees' Assault Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (November 30, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- A Progressive unit told a California federal court that an assault and battery exclusion in the policy it provided to a trucking company revokes its defense obligations for the company in an underlying suit in which its employees are accused of assaulting two people at a rest stop....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS