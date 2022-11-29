Fox Media Using Stolen Broadcasting Tech, Boston Co. Says

By Lauren Berg (November 29, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- A Boston-based analytics company accused Fox Corp. and its broadcasting arm of infringing patents on its predictive analytics software to create an internal platform for optimizing scheduling and broadcasts of NFL football games on its regional stations, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Delaware federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS