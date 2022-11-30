NJ Judge Sends 33 J&J Implant Suits Back To State Court

By Mike Curley (November 30, 2022, 2:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has remanded back to state court 33 suits alleging Johnson & Johnson designed and sold hip defect implants that allegedly caused injuries, finding that the company and the other defendants haven't shown that it was wrongly included as a defendant in order to defeat diversity jurisdiction....

