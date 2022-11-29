Ex Dominion Exec Fights To Keep Defamation Suit Alive

By Daniel Ducassi (November 29, 2022, 11:13 PM EST) -- A former Dominion Voting Systems executive at the center of unfounded election conspiracy theories fought back Tuesday against a conservative radio host and broadcaster's efforts to shake his defamation suit, telling a Colorado state judge that the host and radio station should have doubted the "inherently improbable" claims of a guest that the executive rigged the election....

