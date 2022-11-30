TPC Group Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed With $30M Creditor Deal

By Vince Sullivan (November 30, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan of petrochemical maker TPC Group Inc. received bankruptcy court approval in Delaware Wednesday after the debtor announced a series of changes to the plan to resolve outstanding objections to the proposal....

