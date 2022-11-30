House Votes To Impose Rail Labor Contract, Adds Sick Leave

By Parker Purifoy (November 30, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impose a labor contract on freight railroad workers but added an additional seven days of paid sick leave to the tentative deal, seeking to appease rail employees while also cutting off the possibility of nationwide rail strikes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS