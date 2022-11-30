Warner Norcross Data-Breach Suit Moves To Michigan

By Carolyn Muyskens (November 30, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A proposed class action from victims of a data breach at the law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP has been transferred from Nevada's federal district court to the Western District of Michigan after both parties agreed to the move....

