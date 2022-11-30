Gov't Plan For Solicitor Legal Aid Fees Draws Criticism

By Ashish Sareen (November 30, 2022, 8:26 PM GMT) -- The government laid out plans Wednesday to increase legal aid funding, but the Law Society promptly argued the move would effectively reduce legal aid rates for criminal solicitors by only offering an 11% increase after years of stagnation amid double-digit inflation....

