Ex-Construction Co. Manager Cops To $2M Embezzlement

By Lauraann Wood (November 30, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The former manager of a suburban Chicago construction company pled guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge accusing her of embezzling more than $2.3 million from her former employer over a decade and using the money for personal expenses....

