Fed. Circ. Backs Valve's Win Over Video Game IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (November 30, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a lower court's decision to wipe out a patent holder's infringement suit against video game developer Valve over data-collection technology, determining Wednesday that a district judge didn't abuse his discretion by striking expert testimony that didn't align with an agreed-upon claim construction....

