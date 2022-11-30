Senators Urge Biden To Commute Leonard Peltier's Sentence

By Caleb Symons (November 30, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- A group of progressive senators wants President Joe Biden to commute the life sentence of ailing Native American activist Leonard Peltier in response to growing concern that Peltier, who was convicted in 1977 of murdering two federal agents, did not receive a fair trial....

