Pension Group Urges Justices To Take Up Benefits Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 30, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- A pension advocacy group urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case alleging that a union pension fund unlawfully required employees to stop working before they could receive retirement benefits, warning that the Second Circuit's decision nixing the suit could upend the administration of federal benefits law....

