Dutch Court Nixes Damages Claims Over Coal Ban

By Caroline Simson (November 30, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- The Dutch government does not need to compensate German energy suppliers RWE and Uniper after enacting a plan to phase out coal power generation, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday, saying the companies should have predicted that the ban would be passed if they did not reduce their emissions....

